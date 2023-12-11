Middle East

UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire demand

Reuters
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a United Nations Security Council meeting about his invoking Article 99 of the United Nations charter to address the humanitarian crisis in the midst of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at the UN headquarters in New York City, U.S., December 8, 2023
Reuters

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday. 

The move comes after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. 

The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities." 

