US downs Iranian drones, strikes Huthi anti-air missile

An American naval destroyer shot down three Iranian drones along with an anti-ship missile fired by Yemen’s Huthis rebels Wednesday, the US military said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had also earlier announced a strike on a Huthi surface-to-air missile it said posed an “imminent threat” to American aircraft -- a deviation from past air raids that focused on reducing the rebels’ ability to threaten international shipping.

While the United States has carried out strikes on the Huthis and other Tehran-supported groups in the region, both it and Iran have sought to avoid a direct confrontation, and the downing of three Iranian drones could heighten tensions between the two countries.