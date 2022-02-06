Minors still detained in Syria prison attacked by IS: UN

The United Nations said on Sunday that minors were still being detained in a northeast Syria prison attacked last month by the Islamic State group, calling their conditions "precarious".

International rights groups, including Save the Children and Human Rights Watch have previously said that 700 boys had been in the Ghwayran jail before the January 20 operation.

Aged between 12 and 18, they include many who had adult relatives inside the prison and were transferred from nearby displacement camps housing thousands of children of jihadist fighters.

"UNICEF met with some of the children still detained in the Ghwayran detention centre," the UN's child agency said in a statement.