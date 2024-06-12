Hezbollah rains rockets on Israel after strike kills commander

Lebanese group Hezbollah fired successive barrages of rockets at northern Israel on Wednesday, after an Israeli air strike killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October, triggering war in Gaza.

The exchanges have intensified in recent weeks, as Hezbollah has stepped up its use of drones to attack Israeli military positions, while Israel has hit back with targeted strikes against the militants.