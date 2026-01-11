Last Kurdish fighters leave Syria's Aleppo city after days of clashes

The last Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters left the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, state-run Ekhbariya TV said, following a ceasefire deal that allowed evacuations after days of deadly clashes.

The departure marks the removal of Kurdish forces from pockets of Aleppo they have held since Syria’s war began in 2011, while Kurdish forces continue to run a semi-autonomous zone across large parts of northeastern Syria.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a post on X the group had reached an understanding, through international mediation, on a ceasefire and the safe evacuation of civilians and fighters from Aleppo’s Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhoods to northern and eastern Syria.

The violence in Aleppo has deepened one of the main faultlines in Syria, where President Ahmed al-Sharaa's promise to unify the country under one leadership after 14 years of war has faced resistance from Kurdish forces wary of his Islamist-led government.