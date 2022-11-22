Erdogan threatens ground operation into Syria

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday threatened to launch a ground operation into Syria, following cross-border air strikes on Kurdish positions and deadly fire on Turkey.

"There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation," Erdogan told reporters on a flight home from Qatar after attending the opening of the World Cup.

"We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay," he added.

The Turkish leader has threatened a new military operation into northern Syria since May.