Iran missile strikes on Israel kill 3

In a major escalation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel early Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

The attack came in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes that targeted critical components of Iran’s nuclear program and military infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of top scientists and generals.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said the Israeli strikes killed 78 people and wounded over 320.

Israel defended the strikes as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from nearing nuclear weapons capability—despite assessments from the U.S. and experts that Tehran was not actively pursuing a bomb.