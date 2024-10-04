Israel launches 11 consecutive strikes on south Beirut

A source close to Hezbollah said Israel had conducted 11 consecutive strikes on the group's south Beirut stronghold late Thursday, in one of the most violent raids since Israel intensified its bombardment campaign last week.

AFP correspondents in the capital and beyond heard loud bangs that made car alarms go off and building shake.

About an hour later, AFP journalists heard several explosions coming from the direction of the southern suburbs after the Israeli military ordered residents of the Hadath neighbourhood to evacuate.

"Israel struck the southern suburbs 11 consecutive times," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

AFP footage showed giant balls of flame rising from the targeted site with thick smoke billowing and flares shooting out.