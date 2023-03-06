Iran condemns to death six men over attacks in southwest

Iran has sentenced to death six men over attacks carried out by an ethnic Arab "terrorist group" active in a province bordering Iraq, the judiciary said Monday.

A court "has sentenced six members of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group to death" in Ahvaz, capital of southwestern Khuzestan province, said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

They were found guilty of "armed operations" between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, the report said.