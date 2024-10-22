Iran says US will bear ‘full responsibility’ for Israeli retaliation

Iran on Monday warned the United States would bear “full responsibility” in case of a retaliatory attack by Israel on the Islamic Republic, after US President Joe Biden indicated he was aware of Israeli plans to do so.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, called Biden’s remarks “profoundly alarming and provocative” in a letter addressed to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the Swiss presidency of the UN Security Council.

The US president responded “yes and yes” when asked Friday by a reporter if he had “a good understanding right now” of how and when Israel would respond to Iran’s missile barrage on 1 October.