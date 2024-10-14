Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

Israel's military said a Hezbollah drone had killed four soldiers at one of its northern bases Sunday, as it expanded its bombardments of Lebanon and troops battled militants across the border.

The attack on a military training camp in Binyamina, near Haifa, is the deadliest such assault on an Israeli base since September 23, when Israel increased its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Emergency services reported more than 60 wounded.

Authorities in Gaza, meanwhile, said the death toll from an Israeli strike Sunday on a school being used as a shelter for displaced people had risen to 15, including whole families.

And as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon's south, United Nations peacekeepers said they had again in the firing line.

They said Israeli troops "forcibly" entered a UN position with two tanks, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the force to withdraw from the area.

Israel's military said a tank had backed into the UN post while under fire.

