Hezbollah says fires drones and guided missiles at Israel

The Israeli army said its Iron Dome air-defence system "successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area of Manara in northern Israel".

The army also "struck the sources of fire" of several anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon into the Manara border area, it added.

Lebanon's National News Agency later reported that an Israeli air strike on a house in Srebbine village had wounded 11 people, one seriously.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli fighter jets "struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Qouzah in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement.