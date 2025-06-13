Iran launches about 100 drones towards Israel, army working to intercept: military
Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel on Friday and that it was making an effort to shoot them down, following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic republic.
"Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists. He added that Israel's strikes on Iran involved 200 fighter jets striking about 100 targets across Iran.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News he had advance notice of the Israeli strikes which Israel's military said involved 200 fighter jets. Trump also stressed that Tehran "cannot have a nuclear bomb".
The United States also underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Tehran not to attack its personnel or interests.
But Tehran said the United States would be "responsible for consequences" as Israel's operation "cannot have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the United States".
Israel's operation struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
The operation against Iran will "continue as many days as it takes," Netanyahu said, adding in a later video statement that the initial strikes were "very successful".
Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader Hossein Salami and armed forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri were killed in the Israeli operation, said Iranian media.
Iranian state media said residential buildings in Tehran were hit as well, killing a number of civilians including women and children.
Air traffic was halted at Tehran's main international airport Imam Khomeini, while neighbouring Iraq has also closed its airspace and suspended all flights at all airports, state media reported.
Israel declared a state of emergency, likewise closing its airspace, with Defence Minister Israel Katz anticipating retaliatory action from Tehran.
"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.
An Israeli military official added that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel "any minute".