Iran launches about 100 drones towards Israel, army working to intercept: military

US President Donald Trump told Fox News he had advance notice of the Israeli strikes which Israel's military said involved 200 fighter jets. Trump also stressed that Tehran "cannot have a nuclear bomb".

The United States also underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Tehran not to attack its personnel or interests.

But Tehran said the United States would be "responsible for consequences" as Israel's operation "cannot have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the United States".