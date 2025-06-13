Israel strikes Iran: what we know

Israel’s military said its jets carried out strikes on “dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.”

Blasts were reported in Tehran, where Iranian state television said fire and smoke were seen at a key site for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the city’s east.

State television also reported “loud explosions” in Natanz, in Iran’s central Isfahan province, where a key nuclear site is located.

The “Natanz enrichment facility has been hit several times,” state TV reported, showing footage of heavy smoke billowing from the site.

Iranian state media said residential buildings in Tehran were damaged and several civilians killed.

An Israeli security official said the strikes had “likely eliminated” Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Islamic republic’s armed forces, along with senior nuclear scientists.

Iranian media meanwhile said Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami had been killed.