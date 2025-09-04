Gaza civil defence says Israeli fire kills 44

The United Nations estimates that nearly one million people live in and around Gaza City in the territory's north, where it has declared famine.

A senior Israeli military official told journalists on Wednesday that authorities expected the new offensive to capture Gaza City to lead to mass displacement, estimating that a million Palestinians would flee south.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that an Israeli air strike on Thursday hit a tent sheltering a a displaced Palestinian family in Gaza City, killing five people including three children.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military requested timeframes and coordinates to comment on specific incidents.