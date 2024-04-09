Middle East

‘There is a date’ for Rafah invasion: Israel’s Netanyahu

Reuters
Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem, 18 February, 2024Reuters file photo

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo.

“Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East