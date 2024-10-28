Egypt proposes two-day Gaza truce in hope of full ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced on Sunday a proposed two-day truce and limited hostage exchange in Gaza aimed at securing “a complete ceasefire” after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal includes exchanging four Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, and would be followed by more negotiations within 10 days, Sisi said at a news conference in Cairo.

He did not say whether the plan had been formally presented to either Israel or Hamas.

Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, has for months been mediating indirect talks with little success.

Sisi’s intervention came with Israel continuing to pound the Palestinian territory while also fighting a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and having just launched air strikes on its major foe Iran.