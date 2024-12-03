Lebanon says nine killed in Israeli strikes on southern villages

Nine people were killed in Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon on Monday, after Israel said it was taking aim at dozens of Hezbollah targets in retaliation for an attack claimed by the militant group during a fragile ceasefire.

Both Israel and Hezbollah faced accusations Monday of breaching the truce that took effect Wednesday to end a war that has killed thousands of people in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements on both sides of the border.

The Israeli military in a statement said that it “struck Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of launchers, and terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon”.

“Israel demands that the relevant parties in Lebanon fulfil their responsibilities and prevent Hezbollah’s hostile activity,” the statement said.