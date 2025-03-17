Major rallies in Yemen after deadly US strikes

Tens of thousands of people protested in Huthi-controlled parts of Yemen on Monday, the Iran-backed rebels' Al-Masirah TV showed, two days after US attacks that left dozens dead.

Demonstrators waved placards and assault rifles, chanting "Death to America, death to Israel", at a huge protest in the capital Sanaa, while rallies were also held in Saada, Dhamar, Hodeida and Amran.

The demonstrations were called by the rebel group's leader Abdulmalik al-Huthi.

In the capital, seized by the Huthis in 2014, giant Yemeni and Palestinian flags punctuated a sea of demonstrators at Al-Sabeen Square, the site of weekly protests throughout the Gaza war.