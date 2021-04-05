Palace turmoil, wave of arrests over plot to ‘destabilise’ Jordan

Jordan said Sunday it had foiled a plot against the kingdom involving a half-brother of King Abdullah II, arresting at least 16 suspects it accused of “sedition” and alleging foreign complicity.

Hamzah bin Hussein—a former crown prince stripped of that title by Abdullah in 2004 -- and the others had worked with foreign parties to “undermine the security” of Jordan, deputy prime minister Ayman Safadi said.

Washington, Gulf allies and the Arab League were quick to stress their support for Abdullah’s pro-Western government, seen as an anchor of stability in the Middle East.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called the monarch to affirm Cairo’s “full solidarity” with Jordan and express “complete support of the recent decisions (he) has taken to ensure the stability and security of the kingdom”, according to a presidency statement.