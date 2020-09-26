Palestine president calls for UN-led peace conference early next year

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an international conference early next year to launch “a genuine peace process” between Israel and the Palestinians.

Abbas urged Guterres to work with the Middle East Quartet of mediators - the United States, Russia, the European Union and the UN - and the UN Security Council on a conference “with full authority and with the participation of all concerned parties, early next year, to engage in a genuine peace process.”

The Palestinians want a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with east Jerusalem as its capital, all territory captured by Israel in 1967.