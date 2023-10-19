Exchange of fire on Israel-Lebanon border amid Gaza war 

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it had "thwarted a terrorist cell" in Lebanon, accusing unidentified militants across the border of firing mortar shells at Israel while its war with Hamas raged.

The army said in a statement its forces had fired at the location in Lebanon from which "anti-tank missiles" were presumed to have been launched towards Israeli communities near the border.

Earlier on Wednesday, alerts were activated across northern Israel and the army said it had identified nine launches that crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel.

The military on Tuesday said it had killed at least four Lebanese fighters following attempted cross-border infiltration.