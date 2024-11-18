Dozens killed, missing in Israeli strike on devastated north Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people in Gaza Sunday, civil defence rescuers said, most of them in northern Gaza where the UN and others have decried disastrous humanitarian conditions.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed 11 people in the south and six in Beirut—including Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif.

Vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping in northern Gaza, Israel on 6 October began air and ground operation in Jabalia and then expanded it to Beit Lahia.

The fighting comes more than a year after the Palestinian militants triggered the Gaza war with their unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel.