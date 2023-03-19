Iran's Raisi 'welcomes' invitation by Saudi king: official

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has "welcomed" an invitation from Saudi Arabia's king Salman to visit the kingdom following the reconciliation deal between the two countries, an Iranian official said Sunday.

"In a letter to President Raisi... the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries (and) invited him to Riyadh," tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, adding that "Raisi welcomed the invitation".

The two regional heavyweights announced on 11 March a Chinese-brokered deal to restore ties nearly seven years after they were severed.