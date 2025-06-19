Putin says Iran-Israel deal that suits both sides is possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a deal to end the fighting between Israel and Iran was possible, and that Israel’s strikes on Iran had led to a “consolidation” of Iranian society around its leadership.

He added that he did “not even wish to discuss” the idea Israel might assassinate Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We see that today in Iran there is a consolidation of society around the country’s political leadership,” Putin told foreign journalists, including AFP, at a televised event.

“This is a delicate issue, and of course we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found,” he added.