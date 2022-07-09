Pilgrims gather for Holy Hajj in Makkah

Around one million Muslim pilgrims gathered at sunrise on Friday at Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat for a vigil to atone their sins and to pray for peace back home as the annual hajj pilgrimage neared its climax.

Pilgrims clad in white robes climbed the rocky Mount of Mercy, which oversees the plain of Arafat where the Prophet Mohammad held his last sermon. Under the burning desert sun, many sought whatever natural shade they could or sheltered under parasols.