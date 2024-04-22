Iranians make first umrah pilgrimage since Saudi ties restored

Iranian state media has said in recent months that pilgrims would be able to head to the Saudi holy city of Mecca for umrah, but blamed technical difficulties for repeated delays.

IRNA said a total of 5,720 Iranian umrah pilgrims were planned to head to Saudi Arabia this year.

The Saudi ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anazi, was present at the airport along with several Iranian officials to send off the first group of pilgrims Monday.

Muslims can make the umrah pilgrimage to Mecca at any time of the year, in contrast to the hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam which takes place on specific dates according to the lunar calendar.