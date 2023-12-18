Biggest Hamas tunnel found: Israel army

Israel's army said Sunday it had found a vast Hamas tunnel as it pressed its offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from relatives to bring home the remaining hostages.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented Hamas attacks on southern Israel on 7 October and has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern.

Dozens more were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory where authorities report more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.

Most of Gaza's population has been displaced as homes are bombed and they struggle to find fuel, food, water and medicine.

Israel's army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far near the border crossing at Erez -- large enough for small vehicles to use, an AFP photographer reported.

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct, featuring rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.