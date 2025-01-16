Qatar, US announce Gaza truce, hostage release deal

Qatar and the United States announced Wednesday a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, adding that they hoped it would pave the way for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

After mediators said a deal had been reached, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "final details" were being worked on.

Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to thank them for their help securing the agreement, his office said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, said the deal was the "right move" to bring back hostages seized during the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

That attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's ensuing campaign has destroyed much of Gaza, killing 46,707 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 20 people were killed in Israeli strikes after the agreement was announced.