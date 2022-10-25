Israeli raids in West Bank kill six

Six Palestinians were killed in sweeping Israeli raids Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army described as an assault targeting the emerging "Lion's Den" armed group.

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid said that Wadih Al Houh, a leader of a new coalition of Palestinian fighters dubbed The Lions' Den, had been among those killed in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian health ministry initially reported three dead and 19 wounded shot "by Israeli fire in Nablus".

Later statements said that two more Palestinians had died in Nablus, while another Palestinian was also killed after being shot in the chest in overnight clashes at the village of Nabih Saleh, north of Ramallah.