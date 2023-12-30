10 pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria strikes: monitor

Air strikes in eastern Syria "likely" launched by US forces on Saturday killed at least 10 pro-Iran militants and wounded 30 others, a war monitor said.

The Middle East has seen a surge in attacks on US forces, which Washington blames on Tehran-aligned armed groups across the region, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "10 pro-Iranian fighters, including three Syrians, were killed and more than 30 were wounded" in at least nine air strikes that were "likely American".

They targeted military positions in Albu Kamal and its surroundings, in Deir Ezzor province near the border with Iraq, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a broad network of sources inside war-torn Syria.