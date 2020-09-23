Saudi Arabia to gradually resume Umrah pilgrimage from 4 Oct

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it would start allowing pilgrims to perform Umrah gradually taking necessary precautions.

The interior ministry said the decision was made after assessing the development of the coronavirus and in response to the desire of Muslims around the world to perform the ritual, according to Arab News.

The first phase of the gradual return will include allowing citizens and expatriates from within the Kingdom to perform Umrah at a capacity of 30 per cent from 4 October. This is the equivalent of 6,000 pilgrims per day.