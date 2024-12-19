Israel hits ports, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted

Israel said Thursday it struck ports and energy infrastructure it alleges are used by Huthi rebels, after intercepting a missile fired by the group.

Israel’s military said it “conducted precise strikes on Huthi military targets in Yemen—including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Huthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions.”

The announcement came shortly after Israel said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Al-Masira, a media channel belonging to the Huthis, said a series of “aggressive raids” were launched in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.