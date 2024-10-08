Qatar launches 'air bridge' for aid to war-struck Lebanon

She said Doha was working "on medium and long-term plans to contain this humanitarian crisis".

Since 23 September, Israel has launched an intense air campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, killing more than 1,150 people and displacing upwards of a million people.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the Qatari aid "will help cover shortages of medical, relief and support supplies" and will be "a vital push" for the hundreds of thousands of displaced and injured people.