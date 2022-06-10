Syrian president accuses US of using dollar to commit global ‘robbery’

“Using the dollar is not blackmail, it is robbery,” Assad said when talking about how the U.S. uses the dollar to control the world and impose sanctions.
“As long as the dollar is a global currency and continues to be settled through U.S. banks or what is called the American Federal Reserve, you are under the authority of this dollar; and therefore your future as a state, a country, or society, as an economy is under the mercy of the United States,” Assad said.
Aside from the U.S. sanctions, Assad also spoke about the oil fields taken by the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in northern and northeastern Syria, making it clear that Syria would eventually reclaim its resources.
The Syrian president also slammed Turkey’s threat to create a safe zone in northern Syria and the U.S. presence in eastern Syria, vowing that his administration will not hesitate to protect Syria’s sovereignty.