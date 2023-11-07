One month on, Israel's deadliest Gaza war set to intensify

Netanyahu, speaking to ABC News on Monday, stressed that the war would continue until Israel had restored overall control of Gaza.

"Israel will, for an indefinite period, ... have the overall security responsibility," he said. "When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas attack on a scale that we couldn't imagine."

He stressed that "there will be no ceasefire -- general ceasefire -- in Gaza, without the release of our hostages.

"As far as tactical, little pauses -- an hour here, an hour there -- we've had them before.

"I suppose we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods -- humanitarian goods -- to come in or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave," he added.

Israeli troops stationed near the Gaza border told AFP they felt proud to protect their country but also nervous as the war intensifies.

Stationed near Gaza, a 20-year-old soldier who could not be identified said he was "a bit scared to go" into Gaza because "you don't know if you can come back alive".

Around 30 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the offensive, the latest on Monday, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing Israeli sources.