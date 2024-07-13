Israel says targeted Hamas military chief, Gaza ministry reports dozens dead

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said there were at least "71 martyrs" and 289 people wounded in what it called a "brutal massacre by the occupation", a reference to Israel, at Al-Mawasi.

AFP could not independently confirm the toll.

The Israeli military said of its attack targeting Deif -- whose fate remains unclear -- that "the area that was struck is an open area, surrounded by trees, several buildings and sheds. It was not a tent complex, but an operational compound".

A Hamas statement rejected Israel's claim it had targeted Deif, saying it was intended "to cover up the magnitude of the horrific massacre".

Further north, heavy fighting has raged for weeks in and around Gaza City.

On Saturday the Al-Ahli hospital said 17 people were killed and several injured in a strike on the nearby Al-Shati refugee camp.

In Al-Mawasi, AFPTV footage showed sirens wailing and smoke rising in the distance as men used blankets to collect victims. Some were clearly beyond help and lay dead on the road.

"What did we do?" a woman screamed in the street. "What did we do? We were just sitting near the beach."