Former PM joins mass rally against Netanyahu govt

Dov Gidony, from the suburb of Givatayim, said he does not want to “let our politicians have complete control over our lives”.

Feeling the country had reached “a point in history... without return,” the 33-year-old programmer said it was the first time he had taken part in a protest.

The government’s conservative social agenda has also raised fears among the LGBTQ community.

Ori Segelis, a 16-year-old lesbian, said the new Israeli government will “affect me badly”.

“I don’t think it will be good for anybody and especially the gays,” said the teenager, from the nearby city of Rehovot, carrying a rainbow flag beside her father.