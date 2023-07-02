What’s behind the latest Russian airstrikes in Syria?

Each morning, Yasser H. and his brother sell what they harvest at the market in Jisr al-Shughur in the west of Syria’s Idlib province. But last Sunday, everything suddenly happened very quickly, the 39-year-old recalled.

“Here we are the vegetable market … we were surprised today by the Russian bombing,” he said. “The scene was very terrifying and cruel. Suddenly you see the wounded and martyrs on the ground, and there is no one to help or carry, the majority were injured and there was no one to help.”

“We were civilians and farmers — nothing more, nothing less,” he added.

Ahmed Jasigi, from the city’s Civil Defense, also spoke to the AFP news agency of several deaths, condemning the attack on a market “that is an important source of income for farmers.”

Haifa, 25, from Jisr al-Shughur, was also near the market that day, though able to take cover. “But our neighbor didn’t make it. He is dead now, and he had just gotten married. We are all shocked and sad,” she said.