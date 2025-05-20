Gaza rescuers say 44 killed as Israel steps up offensive

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, where Israel has intensified a military offensive aimed at crushing Hamas.

Aid trickled into the Gaza Strip on Monday for the first time in more than two months, following widespread condemnation of Israel's total blockade that has sparked severe shortages of food and medicine.

On Tuesday, a UN spokesman said it had received permission to send another "around 100" trucks of aid into Gaza.

The Israeli army stepped up its offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza rulers Hamas whose 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

Strikes overnight and early Tuesday left "44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded", civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal said 15 people were killed when a gas station was hit near the Nuseirat refugee camp and 12 others in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah, both in central Gaza.