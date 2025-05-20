Gaza rescuers say 44 killed as Israel steps up offensive
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, where Israel has intensified a military offensive aimed at crushing Hamas.
Aid trickled into the Gaza Strip on Monday for the first time in more than two months, following widespread condemnation of Israel's total blockade that has sparked severe shortages of food and medicine.
On Tuesday, a UN spokesman said it had received permission to send another "around 100" trucks of aid into Gaza.
The Israeli army stepped up its offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza rulers Hamas whose 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.
Strikes overnight and early Tuesday left "44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded", civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal said 15 people were killed when a gas station was hit near the Nuseirat refugee camp and 12 others in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah, both in central Gaza.
Eight people were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, further north, Bassal said.
The Israeli military told AFP it had "struck a Hamas terrorist who was operating from within a command and control centre" within the school compound. There was no comment on the other incidents.
In a statement Tuesday, the military announced strikes on more than "100 terror targets" in Gaza over the past day.
At the bombarded gas station, Nuseirat resident Mahmoud al-Louh carried a cloth bag of body parts to a vehicle.
"They are civilians, children who were sleeping. What was their fault?" he told AFP.
'Egregious'
Israel's security cabinet approved earlier this month a plan to expand the military offensive, which one official said would include the "conquest" of Gaza and the displacement of its population.
On Monday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "will take control of all the territory of the strip", as the intensified military campaign prompted international alarm.
Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on 18 March amid deadlock over how to proceed with a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted the war.
Netanyahu said it was necessary for Israel to prevent famine in Gaza for "practical and diplomatic reasons", after his government announced it would allow limited aid into the besieged territory.
"Images of mass starvation" could harm the legitimacy of Israel's war effort, Netanyahu said.
On Friday, President Donald Trump of the United States, Israel's close ally and main arms supplier, said that "a lot of people are starving" in Gaza. The World Health Organization later warned that the territory's "two million people are starving".
Britain, France and Canada issued a harsh condemnation of Israel's conduct of the war, slamming its "egregious actions" in the expanded offensive and the "wholly inadequate" resumption of aid.
They warned of "concrete actions" if Israel did not ease its offensive and allow more aid in. Netanyahu called their joint statement a "huge prize" for Hamas.
'Drop in the ocean'
Qatar, which has been involved in mediation efforts throughout the war, said on Tuesday that Israel's offensive had undermined chances for a ceasefire.
"This irresponsible, aggressive behaviour undermines any potential chance for peace," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said.
Ending more than two months of a complete blockade, Israel said the first five aid trucks entered Monday carrying supplies "including food for babies".
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that the trucks allowed it on Monday were "a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed".
AFP could not independently verify how many aid trucks had entered Gaza.
Fletcher told the BBC on Tuesday that 14,000 babies could die in the Palestinian territory in the next 48 hours if aid did not reach them in time.
The Hamas attack in October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.
Gaza's health ministry said Tuesday at least 3,427 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on 18 March, taking the war's overall toll to 53,573.