2 Palestinians shot dead by Israel forces in West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

Two Palestinians were shot dead Monday by Israeli forces during an operation near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry was informed of the "martyrdom of two citizens, after the occupation opened fire on them, near Jalazun refugee camp," it said in a statement. Details on their identities were not immediately available.

The Israeli army meanwhile said it had "neutralised" two "suspects" after they "attempted to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers".

It came a day after several Israelis, including one soldier, were injured in a spate of security incidents across the West Bank, raising tensions.