US urgently tries to shape Israel’s response to Iran

The United States knows Israel will retaliate after Iran’s major missile attack, and even says it supports such a move, but is trying to influence the nature of the response, warning against targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

US president Joe Biden, who consulted with his G7 counterparts on Wednesday after the Islamic republic fired off about 200 ballistic missiles, set a clear red line for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion,” Biden said, without going into detail about what such a response might look like.