Islamist-led rebels capture key Syrian city of Hama

Islamist-led rebels captured the central Syrian city of Hama on Thursday in a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad's forces days after they lost the country's commercial hub Aleppo.

The rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched their offensive little more than a week ago, just as a ceasefire in neighbouring Lebanon took hold between Israel and Assad's ally Hezbollah.

Following overnight clashes, the rebels stormed Hama "from several sides" and engaged in street battles with Assad's forces, Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

The rebels later announced "the complete liberation of the city of Hama", in a message on their Telegram channel.

Rebel fighters kissed the ground and let off volleys of celebratory gunfire as they entered Syria's fourth largest city.

Many residents turned out to welcome the rebel fighters. An AFP photographer saw some residents set fire to a giant poster of Assad on the facade of city hall.

The army admitted losing control of the city, strategically located between Aleppo and Assad's seat of power in Damascus.

Defence Minister Ali Abbas insisted that the army's withdrawal was a "temporary tactical measure".

"Our forces are still in the vicinity," he said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.