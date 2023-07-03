Saudi executes 5, including 1 Egyptian, for terrorism

Saudi Arabia on Monday put to death five people convicted of carrying out a deadly attack on a house of worship, state media said, the biggest group execution this year.

The five men -- four Saudis and one Egyptian national -- were tried for an attack that killed five people and injured an untold number of others in the kingdom's east, home to most Saudi oil and most members of its Shiite minority.

An interior ministry statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency did not specify when the attack took place or what type of house of worship was targeted.