At least 22 killed in Hamas attack, Israel says at 'war' after rare militant infiltration from Gaza

At least 22 Israelis have been killed in the surprise attack launched by Palestinian Islamist Hamas on Saturday, Israel's N12 News reported, citing the Israeli ambulance service.

Palestinian militants have begun a ‘war’ against Israel which they infiltrated by air, sea and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, Israeli officials said, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we are at war" and vowed severe retaliation after ordering an extensive mobilisation of Israeli army reserves. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he warned.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has been surging since early last year, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank hitting a scale not seen in years.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.