Did the US strikes succeed, how will Iran respond?

The United States' strikes Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites raised two major questions: how effective were they, and what will Iran do next?

US President Donald Trump said the air raids "totally obliterated" the main nuclear sites, calling them a "spectacular military success".

So far, Tehran has given little away about its response, although Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had "crossed a very big red line".

AFP looks at the impact of the attacks and the possible next steps.