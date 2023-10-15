Evacuating Gaza patients effectively 'death sentence': WHO

A week of Israeli salvos was sparked by the Islamist fighters' dawn raid, which saw them break through the heavily fortified border and gun down, stab and burn to death more than 1,300 people.

In Gaza, health officials said more than 2,200 people had been killed. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.

The WHO said health workers in northern Gaza were now facing an "agonising choice" between abandoning critically ill patients, putting their own lives at risk by remaining on site, or endangering their patients' lives while trying to transport them to southern hospitals "that have no capacity to receive them.

"Overwhelmingly, care givers have chosen to stay behind and honour their oaths as health professionals to 'do no harm'," the WHO said.

"Health workers should never have to make such impossible choices."