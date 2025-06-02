‘All I think about is Gaza’: War weighs heavy on hajj pilgrims

Away from home in Gaza, Palestinian pilgrim Mohammed Shehade said the rare chance he was given to perform hajj is overshadowed by fears for his family trapped in the war-battered territory.

The 38-year-old engineer had been granted a permit to leave as he sought life-saving cancer treatment in Egypt, but Israeli authorities barred his family from accompanying him.

He said his departure from the Gaza Strip in February presented him with “the opportunity of a lifetime” to apply for the annual Muslim pilgrimage, which begins on Wednesday.

But even as he visited the holy sites in the Saudi city of Mecca, his heart was heavy with thoughts of his wife and four children stuck in Gaza under relentless bombardment.

“This is life’s greatest suffering, to be far away from your family,” Shehade told AFP on a roadside leading to Mecca’s Grand Mosque.