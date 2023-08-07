Three Palestinian militants shot dead, say Israeli police

Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said, drawing threats of revenge by Palestinian militant factions.

Violence has worsened in the West Bank since last year with more Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.

The Israeli police said in a statement that special forces had thwarted a group from the Jenin refugee camp on their way to carry out an attack.

An official statement from the Islamic Jihad militant group claimed one of the dead as its member and said another was a 15-year-old boy. Palestinian medics said the bodies were being held by Israeli forces.