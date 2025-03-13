Arab ministers, US Mideast envoy meet on Gaza reconstruction: Qatar

Arab foreign ministers met in Qatar on Wednesday with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss reconstruction for Gaza, devastated by war with Israel, the Gulf state said.

“The Arab foreign ministers discussed the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was approved during the Arab League Summit held in Cairo on 4 March 2025,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation were present at the meeting, according to the statement.